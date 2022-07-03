Coast Guard rescues 9 persons from disabled vessel near Judith’s Fancy in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

The pleasure craft Katana washed ashore on the rocks the morning of March 7, 2022, near Judith’s Fancy in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, after a Coast Guard boat crew rescued four men and five women from the vessel the evening of March 6, 2022, when the vessel reportedly ran out of fuel and started drifting towards the rocks. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022