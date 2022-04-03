PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) battle a simulated fire during a general quarters drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 06:37 Photo ID: 7081061 VIRIN: 220304-N-FI026-1022 Resolution: 5515x3677 Size: 878.41 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 3 of 3], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.