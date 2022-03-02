U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Yonts, 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron commander's support staff from Massillon, Ohio was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 19:41 Photo ID: 7080693 VIRIN: 220302-F-QQ371-028 Resolution: 6756x5008 Size: 1.29 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week [Image 8 of 8], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.