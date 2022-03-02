Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week [Image 8 of 8]

    SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Yonts, 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron commander's support staff from Massillon, Ohio was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 19:41
    Photo ID: 7080693
    VIRIN: 220302-F-QQ371-028
    Resolution: 6756x5008
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week [Image 8 of 8], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week
    SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week
    SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week
    SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week
    SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week
    SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week
    SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week
    SrA Travis Yonts Airman of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AoW

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Airman of the Week
    82nd RS
    Naoto Anazawa
    AOW
    SrA Travis Yonts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT