3200 SIG Hosts Norwegian Foot March

Candidates participate in the Norwegian Foot March hosted by 3200 Strategic Intelligence Group, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, March 6, 2022, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Over 200 service members participated to complete the 18.6 mile ruck in their respective time limit in order to receive bragging rights and a foreign award pin to wear on their dress uniforms (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Jeku Arce).

