326 Training Squadron Basic Military Graduation

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS -- More than 600 Airmen and Guardians assigned to the 326 Training Squadron graduated March 3, 2022, from Basic Military Training. Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, 7 AF Command Chief, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

