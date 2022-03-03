Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    326 Training Squadron Basic Military Graduation [Image 32 of 32]

    326 Training Squadron Basic Military Graduation

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS -- More than 600 Airmen and Guardians assigned to the 326 Training Squadron graduated March 3, 2022, from Basic Military Training. Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, 7 AF Command Chief, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
