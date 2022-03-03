JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS -- More than 600 Airmen and Guardians assigned to the 326 Training Squadron graduated March 3, 2022, from Basic Military Training. Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, 7 AF Command Chief, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7080044
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-PY937-264
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|821.98 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 326 Training Squadron Basic Military Graduation [Image 32 of 32], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT