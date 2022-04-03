Army Reserve Soldier tackles first Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Steven Peralta, a flute and piccolo player with the 99th Readiness Division’s 78th Army Band, competes in the FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition March 3-6 at Camp Bullis on Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The FY22 Consortium Best Warrior Competition kicked off with a 12-mile road march and is challenging Soldiers with tasks such as qualification with various weapons, the Army Combat Fitness Test, water survival, obstacle course, land navigation and urban warfare. The CBWC is a joint event featuring Soldiers belonging to several Army Reserve Commands from across the nation, to include the 80th Training Command, 807th Medical Command, 76th Operational Response Command, Medical Readiness and Training Command, and the 63rd, 81st, 88th and 99th Readiness Divisions. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

