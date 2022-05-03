Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTANG KC-135R Stratotanker Always Ready [Image 3 of 3]

    UTANG KC-135R Stratotanker Always Ready

    UT, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Airmen prepare a KC-135R Statotanker for the monthly training exercise on Roland R. Wright, ANG base, March 5. Air Mobility Command manages more than 490 total aircraft inventory Stratotankers, of which the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard fly 271 of those in support of AMC's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    This work, UTANG KC-135R Stratotanker Always Ready [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stratotanker
    KC135
    Utah
    UTANG

