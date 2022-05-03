UTANG KC-135R Stratotanker Always Ready

U.S. Airmen prepare a KC-135R Statotanker for the monthly training exercise on Roland R. Wright, ANG base, March 5. Air Mobility Command manages more than 490 total aircraft inventory Stratotankers, of which the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard fly 271 of those in support of AMC's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

