Members of the 151st Air Refueling Wing conducted additional training on the KC-135R Stratotanker during a readiness exercise on Roland R. Wright, ANG base, March 5. The KC-135R provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps aircraft as well as aircraft of allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 17:06
|Photo ID:
|7079516
|VIRIN:
|220305-Z-CO660-1139
|Resolution:
|4844x2242
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UTANG KC-135R Stratotanker Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
