Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UTANG KC-135R Stratotanker Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    UTANG KC-135R Stratotanker Exercise

    UT, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 151st Air Refueling Wing conducted additional training on the KC-135R Stratotanker during a readiness exercise on Roland R. Wright, ANG base, March 5. The KC-135R provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps aircraft as well as aircraft of allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 17:06
    Photo ID: 7079516
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-CO660-1139
    Resolution: 4844x2242
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTANG KC-135R Stratotanker Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UTANG KC-135R Stratotanker Exercise
    UTANG Security Forces Guard Flight-line
    UTANG KC-135R Stratotanker Always Ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    KC135
    Utah
    UTANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT