    UTANG Security Forces Guard Flight-line [Image 2 of 3]

    UTANG Security Forces Guard Flight-line

    UT, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Desirae Tracy and Senior Airman Micheal Bennion, assigned to the 151st Security Forces Sq. posed for a photo on the flightline on Roland R. Wright, ANG base, March 5. Security Forces personnel are the Air Force's first line of defense and it is their job to maintain the rule of law on all Air Force bases and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 17:07
    Location: UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTANG Security Forces Guard Flight-line [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

