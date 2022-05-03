UTANG Security Forces Guard Flight-line

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Desirae Tracy and Senior Airman Micheal Bennion, assigned to the 151st Security Forces Sq. posed for a photo on the flightline on Roland R. Wright, ANG base, March 5. Security Forces personnel are the Air Force's first line of defense and it is their job to maintain the rule of law on all Air Force bases and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 Photo ID: 7079517 Resolution: 5059x3377 Location: UT, US