C-17 delivers Patriot equipment

A Humvee arrives in preparation for Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Mar. 1, 2022. The vehicles were integrated during AE22 for simulated air and missile defense in austere arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US