Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 delivers Patriot equipment [Image 2 of 2]

    C-17 delivers Patriot equipment

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Leveille 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    A Humvee arrives in preparation for Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Mar. 1, 2022. The vehicles were integrated during AE22 for simulated air and missile defense in austere arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 16:35
    Photo ID: 7079467
    VIRIN: 220301-F-EI268-1214
    Resolution: 8178x5400
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 delivers Patriot equipment [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joseph Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17 delivers Patriot equipment
    C-17 delivers Patriot equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    StrongerTogether
    AlaskanCommand
    ARCTICEDGE22
    AE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT