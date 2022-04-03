Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Graduation [Image 6 of 6]

    Bravo Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Friends and family of the new Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion attend the graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Mar. 4, 2022. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 20:38
    Photo ID: 7078964
    VIRIN: 220304-M-HX572-1026
    Resolution: 6275x4183
    Size: 16.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Graduation [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

