    F-16s arrive to JBER for AE22 [Image 8 of 8]

    F-16s arrive to JBER for AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor McBride 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Eight U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, arrive at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, March 3, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. Additionally, AE22 is the largest joint exercise in Alaska, with approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel training alongside members of the Canadian Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 20:15
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s arrive to JBER for AE22 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Vipers
    NORTHCOM
    Exercise
    180th Fighter Wing
    ALCOM
    AE22
    ARCTIC EDGE 22

