Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    72nd ISRS assemble and test an antenna for AE22

    72nd ISRS assemble and test an antenna for AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    Members of the 72nd Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS) assemble and test an antenna in Barrow, Alaska, in preparation of Arctic Edge 2022, a U.S. Northern Command exercise, hosted by Alaskan Command. Arctic Edge provides Special Operations Command North a platform to demonstrate high caliber special operations training in extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Austin Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 20:21
    Photo ID: 7078940
    VIRIN: 030222-A-XN123-0013
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 939.05 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 72nd ISRS assemble and test an antenna for AE22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Communication Cable and Antenna Systems

    TAGS

    #AE22 #ARCTICEDGE22 #HomelandDefense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT