72nd ISRS assemble and test an antenna for AE22

Members of the 72nd Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS) assemble and test an antenna in Barrow, Alaska, in preparation of Arctic Edge 2022, a U.S. Northern Command exercise, hosted by Alaskan Command. Arctic Edge provides Special Operations Command North a platform to demonstrate high caliber special operations training in extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Austin Thomas)
