    National Dentist’s Day

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force dentists assigned to the 354th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron pose for a group photo on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 4, 2022. National Dentist’s Day falls on March 6 every year and was established to show appreciation and gratitude for dentists. It aims to bring awareness about dentistry to inform people about proper oral care and encourage frequent dental checkups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7078824
    VIRIN: 220304-F-XX992-1003
    Resolution: 5526x3677
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Dentist’s Day, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    National Dentist’s Day
    354th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

