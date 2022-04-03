Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iceman Spark team to present innovative product at HAF competition

    Iceman Spark team to present innovative product at HAF competition

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Soliday, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management user and developer (left); Staff Sgt. Shane Weber, 354th Fighter Wing protocol specialist (center); and Master Sgt. Philip Barry, 354th Fighter Wing director of innovation (right), pose for a group photo representing the Iceman Spark team at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 4, 2022. Iceman Spark is a collaborative that takes an idea or problem and creates an effective product or solution by reviewing its feasibility, viability and desirability.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 18:16
    Photo ID: 7078774
    VIRIN: 220304-F-GH619-1001
    Resolution: 5683x3830
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iceman Spark team to present innovative product at HAF competition, by A1C Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iceman Spark team to present innovative product at HAF competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson
    HAF
    innovation
    Headquarters Air Force
    Icemen SPARK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT