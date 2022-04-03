Iceman Spark team to present innovative product at HAF competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Soliday, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management user and developer (left); Staff Sgt. Shane Weber, 354th Fighter Wing protocol specialist (center); and Master Sgt. Philip Barry, 354th Fighter Wing director of innovation (right), pose for a group photo representing the Iceman Spark team at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 4, 2022. Iceman Spark is a collaborative that takes an idea or problem and creates an effective product or solution by reviewing its feasibility, viability and desirability.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

