Senior Airman Chandlar Walker, 59th Medical Support Squadron Basic Military Trainee Outpatient Records technician, briefs patients at Reid Clinic, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022. The section ensures medical records meet Air Force standards during inprocessing, conducts Notice of Privacy Practices briefings and supports clinic providers with medical records requests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 14:07
|Photo ID:
|7078212
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-JG587-1087
|Resolution:
|5531x3950
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The many moving parts of 59th MDSS [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
