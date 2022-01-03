1CDSB Troopers Awarded for Operation Greywolf Recourse

1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Troopers were awarded the Army Commendation Medal for their commendable service while tasked to assist Operation Greywolf Recourse at the Sustainment Brigade, 1 March.
|03.01.2022
|03.04.2022 13:59
|7078195
|220301-A-MB740-003
|6720x4480
|7.34 MB
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|5
|0
