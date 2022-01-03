Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1CDSB Troopers Awarded for Operation Greywolf Recourse [Image 2 of 3]

    1CDSB Troopers Awarded for Operation Greywolf Recourse

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Brayton Daniel 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Troopers were awarded the Army Commendation Medal for their commendable service while tasked to assist Operation Greywolf Recourse at the Sustainment Brigade, 1 March.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 13:59
    Photo ID: 7078195
    VIRIN: 220301-A-MB740-003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1CDSB Troopers Awarded for Operation Greywolf Recourse [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1CDSB Troopers Awarded for Operation Greywolf Recourse
    1CDSB Troopers Awarded for Operation Greywolf Recourse
    1CDSB Troopers Awarded for Operation Greywolf Recourse

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stCavalry #FortHood #GreywolfRecourse #ACM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT