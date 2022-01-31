Senior Master Sgt Amy Wade, Commandant of Airmen Leadership School at Langley, AFB was surprised by her team with a celebratory gathering on January 31, 2022. Wade's team made sure to make time to recognize this accomplishment despite not being able to have a full ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 11:23
|Photo ID:
|7077831
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-GU004-0001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMSgt Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT