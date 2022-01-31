SMSgt Promotion

Senior Master Sgt Amy Wade, Commandant of Airmen Leadership School at Langley, AFB was surprised by her team with a celebratory gathering on January 31, 2022. Wade's team made sure to make time to recognize this accomplishment despite not being able to have a full ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions.

