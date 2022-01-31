Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMSgt Promotion [Image 3 of 3]

    SMSgt Promotion

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt Amy Wade, Commandant of Airmen Leadership School at Langley, AFB was surprised by her team with a celebratory gathering on January 31, 2022. Wade's team made sure to make time to recognize this accomplishment despite not being able to have a full ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions.

