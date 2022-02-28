The 388th Fighter Wing’s F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker attached to the 100th Air Refueling Wing in Eastern European airspace, Feb. 28, 2022. The KC-135 platform is key to enabling U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa to project credible air power and air operations in concert with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 02:05
|Photo ID:
|7077342
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-VY348-0130
|Resolution:
|5298x4024
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAF: Fueling NATO’s collective defense [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
