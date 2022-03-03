Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Life Savers [Image 2 of 4]

    Combat Life Savers

    DONGDUCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 1-38th Field Artillery Regiment conduct combat life savers training on Camp Casey, South Korea, 4 Mar 2022. Soldiers learn many important skills during CLS training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Willis Hobbs)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 21:27
    Photo ID: 7077153
    VIRIN: 220303-A-GK359-0002
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Life Savers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Willis Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Aid

    Medical
    CLS
    Medic
    Training

