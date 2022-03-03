Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Medical Officer reads Navy Medical Corps birthday message [Image 2 of 3]

    Chief Medical Officer reads Navy Medical Corps birthday message

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor Chief Medical Officer, Cmdr. April Breeden, reads the birthday message during a birthday celebration outside Branch Health Clinic Makalapa, March 3, 2022. The celebration marks the 151st birthday for the Navy Medical Corps and included cupcakes and letter reading.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Medical Officer reads Navy Medical Corps birthday message [Image 3 of 3], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

