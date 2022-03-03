Chief Medical Officer reads Navy Medical Corps birthday message

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor Chief Medical Officer, Cmdr. April Breeden, reads the birthday message during a birthday celebration outside Branch Health Clinic Makalapa, March 3, 2022. The celebration marks the 151st birthday for the Navy Medical Corps and included cupcakes and letter reading.

