    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 2, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Sean Early, a native of Columbus, Ohio, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Fernando Leyva, a native of Canoga Park, Calif., both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conduct an ammo offload with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 aboard Essex, March 2, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

