Military Working Dogs train on JBER

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caiden Belcher, a 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, searches a warehouse with MWD Uunkas during detection training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 1, 2022. The 673d SFS regularly trains with their MWD teams in differing environments to ensure they’re ready to respond to emergencies. MWDs are trained to detect various substances, as well as deter threats to the installation and in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

