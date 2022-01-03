Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dogs train on JBER [Image 14 of 14]

    Military Working Dogs train on JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caiden Belcher, a 673d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, searches a warehouse with MWD Uunkas during detection training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 1, 2022. The 673d SFS regularly trains with their MWD teams in differing environments to ensure they’re ready to respond to emergencies. MWDs are trained to detect various substances, as well as deter threats to the installation and in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    JBER
    673d SFS

