    Veterinary Services are Available on Corry Station [Image 2 of 2]

    Veterinary Services are Available on Corry Station

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Army Maj. Kevin Hinton, branch chief of NAS Pensacola Veterinary Services, assisted by Cher Clary, veterinary technician, administered a rabies vaccination during a check-up for retired Navy veteran Susan Ulloa’s dog Lola at the veterinary clinic on Corry Station, Feb. 25, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:54
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    This work, Veterinary Services are Available on Corry Station [Image 2 of 2], by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Did You Know Veterinary Services Are Available on Corry Station

    NAS Pensacola
    CIWT
    NAS Pensacola Veterinary Services

