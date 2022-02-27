Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron Photo

    908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron Photo

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A group photo of the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arabe Emirates, Feb. 27, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 01:31
    Photo ID: 7075543
    VIRIN: 220227-F-SW533-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.01 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron Photo, by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    KC-10 Extender
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    908th EARS
    Al Dhafra Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT