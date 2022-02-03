Tech. Sgt. Gorge Lopez, 374th Airlift Wing inspector general, poses for a portrait at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. Lopez tests and evaluates the base-wide exercises involving the 374th AW, tenant units and Japan Air Self-Defense Force participants. During Pacific Air Forces Inspector General obverting Exercise BM 21-03, Lopez led a team of 150 Wing Inspection Team (WIT) members from diverse Air Force Special Commands through the planning and execution of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 23:05
|Photo ID:
|7075487
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-PM645-0001
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portrait of the Airlifter, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT