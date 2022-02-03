Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portrait of the Airlifter

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Gorge Lopez, 374th Airlift Wing inspector general, poses for a portrait at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. Lopez tests and evaluates the base-wide exercises involving the 374th AW, tenant units and Japan Air Self-Defense Force participants. During Pacific Air Forces Inspector General obverting Exercise BM 21-03, Lopez led a team of 150 Wing Inspection Team (WIT) members from diverse Air Force Special Commands through the planning and execution of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portrait of the Airlifter, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airlifter of the week
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Airlifter 2022

