    Submarine Learning Center Hosts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Submarine Learning Center Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Naval Submarine School

    220224-N-MQ631-1009 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 24, 2022) The Naval Submarine School Silver Dolphins color guard presents the colors during the Submarine Learning Center’s (SLC) change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London. As part of the NETC Force Development team, SLC develops and delivers submarine individual and team training to achieve undersea warfare superiority. SLC trains about 2,400 U.S Navy officer and enlisted, civilian and international military students daily at 13 sites and detachments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 21:50
    Photo ID: 7075437
    VIRIN: 220224-N-MQ631-1009
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
