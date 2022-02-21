U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress pilot, 1st Lt. Tanner Devotie, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, watches the lead aircraft of the formation prepare to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, following a Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 21, 2022. Bomber Task Force deployments support National Defense Strategy objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 22:06 Photo ID: 7075387 VIRIN: 220221-F-JR513-0061 Resolution: 4403x2999 Size: 6.8 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.