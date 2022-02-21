U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress pilot, 1st Lt. Tanner Devotie, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, watches the lead aircraft of the formation prepare to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, following a Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 21, 2022. Bomber Task Force deployments support National Defense Strategy objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 22:06
|Photo ID:
|7075387
|VIRIN:
|220221-F-JR513-0061
|Resolution:
|4403x2999
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
