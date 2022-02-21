Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron

    96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress pilot, 1st Lt. Tanner Devotie, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, watches the lead aircraft of the formation prepare to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, following a Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 21, 2022. Bomber Task Force deployments support National Defense Strategy objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 22:06
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    This work, 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam

    Andersen Air Force Base

    B-52H Stratofortress

    Barskdale Air Force Base

    PACAF
    1CTCS
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    2nd Bomb Wing
    INDO-PACOM
    Bomber Task Force

