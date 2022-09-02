Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, looks at images of Yokota’s Emergency Operations Center renovation during a site visit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2022. This part of the tour highlighted one of Yokota’s most recent renovations, and advocated funding for upgrades in other buildings. As the AFIMSC commander, Wilcox is responsible for providing installation and mission support capabilities to all Air Force and Space Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 21:08
    Photo ID: 7075353
    VIRIN: 220209-F-VB704-1043
    Resolution: 3085x2384
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC visits Yokota, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    374th MSG
    AFIMSC

