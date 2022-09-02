Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, looks at images of Yokota’s Emergency Operations Center renovation during a site visit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2022. This part of the tour highlighted one of Yokota’s most recent renovations, and advocated funding for upgrades in other buildings. As the AFIMSC commander, Wilcox is responsible for providing installation and mission support capabilities to all Air Force and Space Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 21:08 Photo ID: 7075353 VIRIN: 220209-F-VB704-1043 Resolution: 3085x2384 Size: 1.76 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFIMSC visits Yokota, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.