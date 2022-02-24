CPT Mitchell DeRidder, the Executive Officer for 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company (1AD CAB HHC), poses for a photo with the Company Commander for 1AD CAB HHC, for his farewell ceremony on Feb. 24, 2021, at Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 13:06
|Photo ID:
|7074725
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-MN258-0001
|Resolution:
|5014x3343
|Size:
|9.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1AD CAB HHC XO Farewell Ceremony, by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
