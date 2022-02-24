1AD CAB HHC XO Farewell Ceremony

CPT Mitchell DeRidder, the Executive Officer for 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company (1AD CAB HHC), poses for a photo with the Company Commander for 1AD CAB HHC, for his farewell ceremony on Feb. 24, 2021, at Fort Bliss, Texas.

