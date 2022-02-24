Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1AD CAB HHC XO Farewell Ceremony

    1AD CAB HHC XO Farewell Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    CPT Mitchell DeRidder, the Executive Officer for 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company (1AD CAB HHC), poses for a photo with the Company Commander for 1AD CAB HHC, for his farewell ceremony on Feb. 24, 2021, at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 13:06
    Photo ID: 7074725
    VIRIN: 220224-A-MN258-0001
    Resolution: 5014x3343
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD CAB HHC XO Farewell Ceremony, by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1AD CAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT