    AER Campaign kickoffs off Friday at Century Lanes

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commanding general, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier sign their Army Emergency Relief donation slips Feb. 23, 2022. The AER campaign runs from March until May this year.

    Army Emergency Relief
    Victory Starts Here
    campaign kickoff
    U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson
    Installation Management Command Fort Jackson
    Soldiers helping Soldiers since 1942

