Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commanding general, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier sign their Army Emergency Relief donation slips Feb. 23, 2022. The AER campaign runs from March until May this year.
AER Campaign kickoffs off Friday at Century Lanes
