AER Campaign kickoffs off Friday at Century Lanes

Fort Jackson will kickoff the 2022 Army Emergency Relief Campaign with a battalion bowling competition Friday at Century Lanes from 3 to 4:45 p.m.



“We want to get the word out that we are always here to help,” said Robin Meredith, Fort Jackson’s AER specialist.



AER is funded through voluntary contribution from active-duty and retired Soldiers to provide financial assistance to Soldier and their Family members through interest and fee free loans, and grants.



“Soldiers come to us as a last hope from E1 to O5,” Meredith said. “They’re just like I was when I was a Soldier in the military. I don’t want to go see someone to have them rake me over the coals for being irresponsible financially. We want to make them comfortable.”



Meredith explained how life events and emergencies can cause catastrophic financial failures and this is the point where he wants Soldiers to seek AER help first.



“We want to keep them from going outside the gate,” Meredith said. “The highest interest rate I have seen was 735% on a $1,250 loan.”



Quick loans and payday loans can cost hundreds of dollars in interest in addition to the initial loan amount. Soldiers taking loans such as these can get them stuck in a perpetual cycle of debt causing additional stress to the Soldier and their Family members.



“We can make loans or grants. We make repayments easy and comfortable,” Meredith said. “We also do a half loan, half grant that we call a ‘groan.’”



By providing interest and fee free loans and grants, Soldiers can financially recover from a money crisis quickly and without putting the Soldier further in debt.



Additionally, AER offers financial assistance and scholarships to Soldier’s qualifying Family members perusing undergraduate education through the Maj. Gen. James Ursano Scholarship Program and the Mrs. Patty Shinseki Spouse Scholarship Program.



Meredith said there are a number of qualifying criteria for AER loans and grants. He said, “Just ask us some questions. I guarantee we are going to make you comfortable.”



Meredith explained that the campaign and kickoff at the bowling alley will bring Soldiers together where they can learn what AER is and how it can help them or their fellow Soldiers.



“We are here to help,” Meredith said. “It’s their money and we are here to help the Soldier no matter what, even if we have to do an exception to policy and go to the AER headquarters.”



Army Emergency Relief is the only official nonprofit of the U.S. Army and through voluntary donations from Soldiers, lives up to their moniker of ‘Soldier helping Soldiers since 1942.’

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 Story ID: 415605 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US