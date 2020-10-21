Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resource manager recognized for promoting water safety

    SOMERSET, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Jonathan Friedman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s resource manager at Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake in Kentucky, is the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Water Safety Employee of the Year for his work promoting water safety. He is seen here operating a patrol boat on Lake Cumberland. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Lake Cumberland
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety
    Jonathan Friedman
    Laural River Lake

