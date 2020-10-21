Jonathan Friedman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s resource manager at Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake in Kentucky, is the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Water Safety Employee of the Year for his work promoting water safety. He is seen here operating a patrol boat on Lake Cumberland. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
Resource manager recognized for promoting water safety
