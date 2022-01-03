Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley conducts force protection training [Image 3 of 3]

    Gridley conducts force protection training

    GULF OF OMAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    GULF OF OMAN (March 1, 2022) Ensign Jacob Goodman, left, provides cover for personnel entering a compartment during force protection training aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Gulf of Oman, March 1. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley conducts force protection training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

