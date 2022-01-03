Captain David E. O’Connell, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Maryland – National Capital Region, is underway in Washington with U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations agents Tuesday, March 1, 2022, for the State of the Union Address. Multiple Coast Guard personnel and security units worked closely with partner law enforcement agencies to enforce a security zone, and detect and deter terrorist activity in the National Capital Region before and during the president’s address. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 20:52 Photo ID: 7073795 VIRIN: 220301-G-NB914-015 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 2.1 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard provides security for 2022 State of the Union Address [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.