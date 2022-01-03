Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard provides security for 2022 State of the Union Address

    U.S. Coast Guard provides security for 2022 State of the Union Address

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Captain David E. O’Connell, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Maryland – National Capital Region, is underway in Washington with U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations agents Tuesday, March 1, 2022, for the State of the Union Address. Multiple Coast Guard personnel and security units worked closely with partner law enforcement agencies to enforce a security zone, and detect and deter terrorist activity in the National Capital Region before and during the president’s address. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham/Released)

