GREAT LAKES, Il. (December 31, 2021) A graphic featuring a cartoon woman in a 2022 headband with fireworks to celebrate the New Year on social media. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 20:53
|Photo ID:
|7073776
|VIRIN:
|211231-N-GY005-1001
|Resolution:
|3750x3750
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Year's 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
