Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Year's 2022 [Image 3 of 4]

    New Year's 2022

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (December 31, 2021) A graphic featuring a cartoon woman in a 2022 headband with fireworks to celebrate the New Year on social media. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 20:53
    Photo ID: 7073776
    VIRIN: 211231-N-GY005-1001
    Resolution: 3750x3750
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year's 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President's Day 2022
    Valentine's Day 2021
    New Year's 2022
    Christmas 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    New Years
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Cartoon
    2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT