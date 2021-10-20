Staff Sgt Valesia Williams, 374th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment, poses for a portrait at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 20, 2021. Williams performs the AGE flight training monitor including forecasting, scheduling, prioritizing & tracking of daily, weekly, monthly, yearly ancillary training and upgrade training requirements for 64 maintenance personnel in support of C-130J Super Hercules, CV-22 Osprey, C-12 Huron and UH-1N Iroquois aircraft. Additionally, Williams oversees Flight Safety program, preforming monthly spot checks, documents, and maintains AGE Flight human resource advisor logs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 19:02
|Photo ID:
|7073587
|VIRIN:
|211020-F-PM645-1139
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portrait of Airlifters, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
