    Portrait of Airlifters

    Portrait of Airlifters

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt Valesia Williams, 374th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment, poses for a portrait at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 20, 2021. Williams performs the AGE flight training monitor including forecasting, scheduling, prioritizing & tracking of daily, weekly, monthly, yearly ancillary training and upgrade training requirements for 64 maintenance personnel in support of C-130J Super Hercules, CV-22 Osprey, C-12 Huron and UH-1N Iroquois aircraft. Additionally, Williams oversees Flight Safety program, preforming monthly spot checks, documents, and maintains AGE Flight human resource advisor logs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 19:02
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Airlifter of the week
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Airlifter2022

