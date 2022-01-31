Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Menneken Awards Honor NPS Faculty for Research Achievements

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Norket 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    With the announcement of the 2021 winners of the Menneken Awards for Excellence in Scientific Research, Dr. Marcello Romano became a rare dual winner, recognized for sustained contributions this year and in 2006 as a junior faculty member. Romano joins Dr. Di Zhang of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department as the latest winners of the prestigious research award. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 James Norket)

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Research
    Mechanical Engineering
    Aerospace Engineering
    Menneken Award

