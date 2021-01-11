U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) researchers will use this 25-acre test site in Defiance, Ohio, to find solutions to non-point source pollution in the Great Lakes Basin. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

Location: DEFIANCE, OH, US
This work, ERDC researchers look for solutions to Great Lakes water quality issues, by Jason Scott