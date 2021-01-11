Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERDC researchers look for solutions to Great Lakes water quality issues

    ERDC researchers look for solutions to Great Lakes water quality issues

    DEFIANCE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Photo by Jason Scott 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) researchers will use this 25-acre test site in Defiance, Ohio, to find solutions to non-point source pollution in the Great Lakes Basin. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    TAGS

    Research
    U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    Environmental Laboratory
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division

