Bradley day and night fire training

A U.S. Army M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle assigned to the 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fires its weapon at Trzebien, Poland, Feb. 22, 2022. The 1-4 Cav conducted the Table V gunnery table, which trains the tank crew to engage stationary and moving targets, placed in tactical arrays, from a stationary and moving tank with tank-mounted automatic weapons in both day and night scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

