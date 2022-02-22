Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bradley day and night fire training [Image 6 of 8]

    Bradley day and night fire training

    TRZEBIEN, POLAND

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle assigned to the 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division fires its weapon at Trzebien, Poland, Feb. 22, 2022. The 1-4 Cav conducted the Table V gunnery table, which trains the tank crew to engage stationary and moving targets, placed in tactical arrays, from a stationary and moving tank with tank-mounted automatic weapons in both day and night scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 11:17
    Photo ID: 7072456
    VIRIN: 220222-Z-KB014-1193
    Resolution: 4190x2793
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: TRZEBIEN, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Bradley day and night fire training [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bradley
    1ID
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

