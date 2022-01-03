Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team

A line of military Heavy Equipment Transport line-haul trucks is staged at Coleman work site in Mannheim, Germany. Each truck is hauling equipment and vehicles, such as M1 Abrams main battle tanks as seen here, to Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. There, the vehicles and equipment pieces will be issued to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany from Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade fully activated its Army Prepositioned Stock-2 sites in support of real-world contingency operations in Eastern Europe for the first time in brigade’s APS-2 program history. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Allan Laggui)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE