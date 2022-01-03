Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team [Image 3 of 3]

    Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A line of military Heavy Equipment Transport line-haul trucks is staged at Coleman work site in Mannheim, Germany. Each truck is hauling equipment and vehicles, such as M1 Abrams main battle tanks as seen here, to Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. There, the vehicles and equipment pieces will be issued to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany from Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade fully activated its Army Prepositioned Stock-2 sites in support of real-world contingency operations in Eastern Europe for the first time in brigade’s APS-2 program history. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Allan Laggui)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 06:35
    Photo ID: 7072071
    VIRIN: 220301-A-SM279-507
    Resolution: 1021x635
    Size: 217.34 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT