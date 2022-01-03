Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team

An M1 Abrams main battle tank is prepped for transport on a military Heavy Equipment Transport line-haul truck at Coleman work site in Mannheim, Germany. The tank is part of a larger 405th Army Field Support Brigade Army Prepositioned Stock-2 draw to be issued to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany from Fort Stewart, Georgia. At the direction of the Commander, U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing APS-2 equipment and vehicles, mostly from Coleman work site, to outfit an entire ABCT. The vehicles and equipment pieces are being transported to Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Allan Laggui)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE