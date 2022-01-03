Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team [Image 1 of 3]

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    An M1 Abrams main battle tank is prepped for transport on a military Heavy Equipment Transport line-haul truck at Coleman work site in Mannheim, Germany. The tank is part of a larger 405th Army Field Support Brigade Army Prepositioned Stock-2 draw to be issued to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany from Fort Stewart, Georgia. At the direction of the Commander, U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa is drawing APS-2 equipment and vehicles, mostly from Coleman work site, to outfit an entire ABCT. The vehicles and equipment pieces are being transported to Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Allan Laggui)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 06:35
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
