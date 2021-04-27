Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A player was running on the pitch for the team like wind in the soccer game at Zama High School on Apr 27, 2021. [Image 1 of 2]

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Kei Sasaki 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    A soccer player running like wind

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 21:27
    Photo ID: 7071657
    VIRIN: 210427-A-QU164-478
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 747.08 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A player was running on the pitch for the team like wind in the soccer game at Zama High School on Apr 27, 2021. [Image 2 of 2], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Zama High School

