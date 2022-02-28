MOBILE, Ala. (Feb 28, 2022) A Mobile Policeman joins Sailors from Navy Band Southeast during a preformance at King Felix III parade during Mobile Navy Week, Feb. 28. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 18:29 Photo ID: 7071446 VIRIN: 220228-N-PS473-1208 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 976.38 KB Location: MOBILE, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220228-N-PS473-1208 [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Eric Garst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.