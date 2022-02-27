Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Leadership Visits Airmen from the 157th and 22nd ARW [Image 5 of 6]

    AMC Leadership Visits Airmen from the 157th and 22nd ARW

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, applauds Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 22nd ARW for their rapid and efficient total force integration at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire Feb. 27, 2022. Both the active duty Airmen and Guardsmen are working to ensure their KC-46 aircraft are prepared to support any challenge with unique air refueling and connectivity abilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 12:24
    Photo ID: 7070466
    VIRIN: 220227-Z-TW741-1004
    Resolution: 3936x2224
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Leadership Visits Airmen from the 157th and 22nd ARW [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    22nd Air Refueling Wing
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    KC46

