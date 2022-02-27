AMC Leadership Visits Airmen from the 157th and 22nd ARW

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, applauds Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 22nd ARW for their rapid and efficient total force integration at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire Feb. 27, 2022. Both the active duty Airmen and Guardsmen are working to ensure their KC-46 aircraft are prepared to support any challenge with unique air refueling and connectivity abilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US