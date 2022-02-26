Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 07:35 Photo ID: 7070004 VIRIN: 220226-N-FB730-1006 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.34 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.