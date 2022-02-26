220226-N-FB730-1006 IONIAN SEA (Feb. 26, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Jesse Brown, from Miami, saws an arresting gear wire aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 26, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 07:35
|Photo ID:
|7070004
|VIRIN:
|220226-N-FB730-1006
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
