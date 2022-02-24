Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European Support 2022 [Image 2 of 6]

    European Support 2022

    AVIANO, ITALIA, ITALY

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, deployed to Latvia Feb. 23-24, 2022, to demonstrate United States' commitment to our NATO Allies and bolster defensive capabilities. This repositioning serves to assure our Allies and partners of our rock solid commitment to NATO in the face of current events.

    The 173d has conducted military exercises with Latvian forces in the past

    and look forward to operating with them again. (U.S. photo by Graigg Faggionato)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:48
    Photo ID: 7069887
    VIRIN: 220224-A-KP807-0035
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.03 MB
    Location: AVIANO, ITALIA, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Support 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    Europeansupport2022

