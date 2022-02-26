SECNAV Tours Red Hill

220226-N-FC670-0001

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 26, 2022) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Norma Ozuna at the Red Hill neighborhood to discuss and address the concerns with the ongoing progress in restoring and protecting the island’s safe drinking water. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe)

