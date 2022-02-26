Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fitzgerald [Image 3 of 3]

    Fitzgerald

    VISHKAPATNAM, INDIA

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA (Feb. 26, 2022) Sideboys salute the arrival of Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, as he arrives onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Exercise Milan 2022 is a biennial Indian Navy-hosted multilateral exercise that the U.S. is participating in for the first time. This year’s exercise is focused on enhancing professional interaction between professional navies and gaining experience in multilateral large force operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 11:19
    Photo ID: 7069324
    VIRIN: 220226-N-CE463-1004
    Resolution: 4425x2962
    Size: 855.54 KB
    Location: VISHKAPATNAM, IN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitzgerald [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fitzgerald
    Fitzgerald
    Fitzgerald

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FITZGERALD #MILAN2022 #CPF #C7F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT