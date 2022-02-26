VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA (Feb. 26, 2022) Sideboys salute the arrival of Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, as he arrives onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Exercise Milan 2022 is a biennial Indian Navy-hosted multilateral exercise that the U.S. is participating in for the first time. This year’s exercise is focused on enhancing professional interaction between professional navies and gaining experience in multilateral large force operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.27.2022 11:19 Photo ID: 7069324 VIRIN: 220226-N-CE463-1004 Resolution: 4425x2962 Size: 855.54 KB Location: VISHKAPATNAM, IN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fitzgerald [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.