    Unmanned Capabilities Display [Image 3 of 3]

    Unmanned Capabilities Display

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (February. 23, 2022) Members of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces tour a MANTAS T-38 unmanned surface vessel, on board Naval Support Activity, Bahrain. Feb. 23. The U.S. Navy’s integration of new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence enables better protection for strategically important sea routes and safer seas for the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.27.2022 09:02
    Photo ID: 7069214
    VIRIN: 220223-A-ZV876-1171
    Resolution: 5809x3873
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unmanned Capabilities Display [Image 3 of 3], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USN

