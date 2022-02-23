Unmanned Capabilities Display

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (February. 23, 2022) Members of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces tour a MANTAS T-38 unmanned surface vessel, on board Naval Support Activity, Bahrain. Feb. 23. The U.S. Navy’s integration of new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence enables better protection for strategically important sea routes and safer seas for the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

